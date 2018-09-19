Top Of The Morning: The Floods Vs. Hoarders

Guy’s big sister decided to stay home and ride out hurricane Florence; luckily she’s okay. Her home didn’t flood, but Guy says she’s a hoarder and a little flooding would have probably done some good. Maybe if her home got a little water she would be forced to throw some things away! But, Tom says a true hoarder would just let the things dry off and keep them.
