Top Of The Morning: The Floods Vs. Hoarders

Originals
| 09.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy’s big sister decided to stay home and ride out hurricane Florence; luckily she’s okay. Her home didn’t flood, but Guy says she’s a hoarder and a little flooding would have probably done some good. Maybe if her home got a little water she would be forced to throw some things away! But, Tom says a true hoarder would just let the things dry off and keep them.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy Torry , Hurricane Florence , TJMS , Top of the Morning

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close