Top Of The Morning: Don’t Forget Your Lotion

Sherri says she hasn’t had sugar in 190 days; even her neck is skinny now! Kym has noticed that she’s dressing differently lately and today she’s basically wearing nothing. Sherri claims she’s wearing a romper but Kym says it looks more like a black bra and 8 inch heals. Kym said it could be cute if she had remembered to put on some lotion.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- ‘Black Panther’ Stars Danai Gurira And Letitia Wright Reteam On ‘The Convert’
- Cops Break Down Door And Point Guns At Innocent Man
- Little Known Black History Fact: Froebel High School
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: