Top Of The Morning: Don’t Forget Your Lotion

Originals
| 09.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Sherri says she hasn’t had sugar in 190 days; even her neck is skinny now! Kym has noticed that she’s dressing differently lately and today she’s basically wearing nothing. Sherri claims she’s wearing a romper but Kym says it looks more like a black bra and 8 inch heals. Kym said it could be cute if she had remembered to put on some lotion.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close