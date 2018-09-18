DL Hughley Show
Jenifer Lewis Supports Colin Kaepernick By Wearing Nike To Emmys

Jenifer Lewis was the star of the 2018 Emmy’s because she opted to wear Nike in honor of Colin Kaepernick.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” the Black-ish star told Variety during her red-carpet interview before the ceremony.

She explained her motivation behind wearing the brand to an awards show filled with glamorous designer gowns, asking herself …

“What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Earlier this month, Nike unveiled it’s Kaepernick-led campaign, a two-minute video featuring the former 49ers quarterback narrating stories of athletes who have beaten the odds, ending with the words: “It’s only crazy until you do it,” then changing to “Just do it.”

As we previously reported, Nike and Kaepernick riled up conservatives and the mentally malnourished who were outraged by the ad and planned boycotts, some burned their Nike gear and one mayor of a Louisiana town tried to ban the brand from being sold at public facilities before pulling back.

