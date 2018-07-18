Jenifer Lewis’ Viral Video: ‘Flint Ain’t Fixed!’

In April 2014, state and local officials switched the water source for the predominantly Black residents of Flint, Michigan. What followed was epic harm and outrage. Officials now claim the water is safe, but residents say they will not trust the water until the city’s water delivery lines have been replaced, this is projected is scheduled to be completed in 2020, reports Color Lines.

Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis took to her piano to send a message to Michigan governor Rick Snyder that more than four years later, “Flint ain’t fixed!” See the now viral video below.

