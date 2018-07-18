CLOSE
Jenifer Lewis’ Viral Video: ‘Flint Ain’t Fixed!’

(Photo credit: Video screenshot)

In April 2014, state and local officials switched the water source for the predominantly Black residents of Flint, Michigan. What followed was epic harm and outrage. Officials now claim the water is safe, but residents say they will not trust the water until the city’s water delivery lines have been replaced, this is projected is scheduled to be completed in 2020, reports Color Lines.

Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis took to her piano to send a message to Michigan governor Rick Snyder that more than four years later, “Flint ain’t fixed!” See the now viral video below.

 

2 thoughts on “Jenifer Lewis’ Viral Video: ‘Flint Ain’t Fixed!’

  2. L on said:

    Snyder is a RACIST POS which explains why Flint, Michigan still does not have CLEAN WATER.

    If this contaminate water issue had happened in a predominately white area-you can be sure the problem would’ve been fixed so the snowflakes could have LEAD FREE water.

    The Mayor of Flint also had a hand in this and she should be held ACCOUNTABLE!
    When it is time for her RE-ELECTION-VOTE HER ASS OUT.

    It is time that folks of COLOR did their research and determine who has THEIR best interests when it comes to VOTING!!!!!!!!!!

    HELL NO, FLINT AIN’T FIXED!!!!!!!!!!!!!

