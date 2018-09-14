CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Jemele Hill Officially Announces She’s Leaving ESPN

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Outspoken ESPN personality Jemele Hill has announced she is leaving the company.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Hill tweeted Friday that it was her last day at ESPN. She left her role as an anchor for the network’s signature SportsCenter program in January and went to work primarily for The Undefeated, a company website that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture.

 

 

Connor Schell, ESPN’s executive vice president for content, issued a statement praising Hill for her 12 years of service and wishing her luck as she “moves forward into the next phase of her career, with the desire to produce content outside of sports.”

 

 

THE BEST OF: The Hottest Athletes That Have Posed For ESPN’s Body Issue
19 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

ESPN , Jemele Hill

One thought on “Jemele Hill Officially Announces She’s Leaving ESPN

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close