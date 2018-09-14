Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump You’re The Bama Of The Week, Again!

09.14.18
Donald Trump is the Bama Of The Week, again! This week he literally denied that 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria. According to Trump, democrats pulled that number out of thin air specifically to make him look bad. How selfish can one man be?

