Guy’s Falling Out With Himself

Guy is falling out with himself today because he’s “vertically challenged.” Over the weekend he went to a cigar bar and bought a torch lighter because “women say it’s sexy.” He got one for what he thought was $29. But when he looked at his receipt he saw that he was charged $79 for the it and thought it was an honest mistake. When he got back to the cigar bar to ask about it, the woman took the price tag down and it was definitely $79. Guy was too short to see the price.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Only A Handful Take Action During Anthem On NFL’s 1st Sunday
- Stephon Clark’s Family Files $35 Million Wrongful Death Claim With City Of Sacramento
- Don’t Use Your 401 K Like An ATM
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: