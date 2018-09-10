Guy’s Falling Out With Himself

Guy is falling out with himself today because he’s “vertically challenged.” Over the weekend he went to a cigar bar and bought a torch lighter because “women say it’s sexy.” He got one for what he thought was $29. But when he looked at his receipt he saw that he was charged $79 for the it and thought it was an honest mistake. When he got back to the cigar bar to ask about it, the woman took the price tag down and it was definitely $79. Guy was too short to see the price.

