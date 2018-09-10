Ex-NBA Player Jason Maxiell Admits To Cheating On His Wife Their Entire Relationship And Sleeping With 341 Women [Video]

If you watched Basketball Wives, you’re familiar with the struggles Brandi and Jason Maxiell have been through in their marriage. Brandi talked about her husband cheating on her on the show but no one knew the extent until the couple aired out all of their dirty laundry with life coach Iyanla Vanzant recently, not even Brandi.

In the scene above, Jason admits to cheating on Brandi throughout their entire 17-year relationship. Brandi was aware of that, but what she didn’t know is that Jason has slept with over 50 different women during their eight year marriage.

Jason has slept with 341 women in his life, but denies that he is a sex addict.

Brandi is understandably shaken up by the revelation of 50 women. She thought that number was closer to eight women and Jason appeared emotionless as his wife held back tears.

Iyanla asked Brandi why she would stay with a man with such reckless disregard for their union. Brandi quickly answers it’s because she said “I do.”

Will Jason and Brandi be able to save their marriage? Should they even try? Let us know in the comments.

