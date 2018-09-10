Bill Cosby Using Bitcoin To Keep Feds And Wife From $500M Fortune

Is Bill Cosby using Bitcoin to keep the feds away from his reported $500 million fortune?

According to an exclusive RadarOnline report, Cosby is converting cash into “virtual currency” — so he can keep it away from his creditors, the government and long-suffering wife Camille.

“He moved close to $5 million in Bitcoin after an expert told him it’s practically untraceable and impossible for anyone but him to retrieve,” an insider revealed to Radar. Cosby is allegedly concerned that it couldn’t be “taken in a divorce, bankruptcy or by the government in any liens”

The report also noted that the disgraced comedian owes $25 million in unpaid legal bills for his criminal defense in the sexual assault case for which he was convicted and has taken out mortgages on his New York and California homes to improve his cash flow.

But a source inside his camp revealed Cosby has “no intention” of paying his legal fees.

Meanwhile, his humiliated wife, Camille, 74, is said to be ready to call it quits with once he goes to prison — and sources said she will fight for every nickel in divorce court.

“To me, it raises a huge red flag,” said Frank Ahearn, author of “How to Disappear,” of Cosby’s Bitcoin scheme.

“Cryptocurrency has decreased in value, and you’d have to be crazy to buy Bitcoin now. But it’s a great tool if you’re planning an escape.

“He could basically have a middleman in another country receive the money. He’d just need to go there to collect it.”

The former TV-star was convicted on April 26 of drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in the same Cheltenham, Pa., estate where he’s now confined and wearing an ankle bracelet to track.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 24 and faces up to 30 years behind bars.

Sources tell RadarOnline that “Cosby locks himself in a makeshift prison cell in his mansion’s third-floor attic, eats prison-style meals prepared by his chef and demands his staff scold him if he goes off schedule.”

“He moved a bed, a television a table and a telephone into an old storage space,” an insider revealed. “He comes out of the ‘cell’ six times a day!”

Cosby also wants his lawyers to draw up a proposal to fight his “sexually violent offender” designation, claiming that it would ruin his “reputation.”

“That label is the one thing you don’t want to carry into prison,” noted a prison expert. “Sex criminals are instant targets on the inside.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.