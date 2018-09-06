CLOSE
App Feed
Home > App Feed

Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized With Graffiti

Leave a comment

(Basak Sezen via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized by someone who scrawled the words “serial rapist” with a marker pen.

Los Angeles police found the marred sidewalk star early Tuesday, City News Service reported. The graffiti was similar to vandalism that occurred in 2014 and has since been removed.

Cosby was convicted in Philadelphia this year of aggravated indecent assault on a former Temple University employee who is among many women who have stepped forward to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct.

Cosby has denied any wrongdoing.

Cosby’s star, dedicated in 1977, is a short distance down Hollywood Boulevard from President Donald Trump’s star, which has been vandalized twice with heavy tools that caused significant damage.

Trump’s star was unveiled in 2007, recognizing his work on the reality TV show The Apprentice. It has also been repaired.

The Walk of Fame is administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which has never removed a star.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
19 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Bill Cosby , hollywood , sexual assault , star , walk of fame

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close