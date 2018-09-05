CLOSE
Kanye West Says He Had Nothing To Do With Outing Drake’s Secret Child

 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kanye West is denying he played any role in Pusha T revealing Drake’s son to the world.

In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, Kanye apologized to Drake for “stepping on your release date” and for Pusha’s reference to Drake his using a ghostwriter on one of his songs.

“Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar,” Kanye wrote. “There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”

Kanye then shot down the rumors that he spilled the beans about Drake’s son.

“I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha,” Kanye tweeted. “I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

Kanye ended his twitter rant by saying: “This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

Drake , Kanye West , Pusha T , rap beef

