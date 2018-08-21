Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Surgery Patient Who Did Kiki Challenge Down Hospital Hallway

Grab some tissues. Drake just made the birthday wish of an 11-year-old heart surgery patient come true with a surprise visit to her hospital room in Chicago.
Sofia Sanchez, a diehard Drake fan, is in Lurie Children’s Hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Three days before her birthday in mid-August, the hospital shot a video of her doing the viral Kiki dance challenge with her cousin in the hospital hallway, jumping out of her wheelchair instead of a moving car.
Sofia also taped a video message from her hospital bed asking Drake to visit her during his scheduled stop at Chicago’s United Center on her birthday.
Sofia Sanchez, from Downers Grove, will be 11 on August 18 and has been waiting for a new heart at Lurie Children’s for the past several weeks. She has two wishes for her birthday, to get her new heart and to meet her idol, Drake (@champagnepapi), who is performing Friday and Saturday at the United Center. . . . In hopes of meeting him, she and her cousin performed the KiKi Dance down the hospital hallway tethered to her IV pump and taped a video message from her hospital bed asking him to visit her at Lurie Children’s. . . . Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for heart transplantation in order to survive. Three weeks ago, she underwent open heart surgery in order to connect a VAD (ventricular assist device), which is a mechanical pump that helps support the heart and blood flow in people with heart failure. Most often, it serves as a bridge to heart transplantation. Each year Lurie Children’s performs only four VADs. . . . In July, Lurie Children’s heart transplant team performed their 300th heart transplant and the next heart recipient will be #305. Lurie Children’s heart transplant team has performed 22 heart transplants so far this year. It has one of the largest pediatric heart transplant programs in the Midwest and was recently ranked the 3rd best Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. In the last several years, Lurie Children’s has recruited some of the top pediatric heart transplant specialists in the country. #drake #drakechallenge #kikichallenge #inmyfeelings #all4your1
Welp, Drake came through on Monday, catching Sofia completely off guard.
“I didn’t talk for a minute. I was like, is this real or fake?” said Sanchez after the visit. “He’s like, ‘It’s me, Drake.’ I’m like ‘Oh my God!’”
According to a statement from Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, “The two bonded over Justin Bieber, basketball and Drake’s two dogs. Then they took selfies, exchanged autographs and together they sang his hit song, ‘God’s Plan,’ Sofia’s favorite.”
Watch Drake’s surprise visit to Sofia below:
