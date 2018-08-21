Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Surgery Patient Who Did Kiki Challenge Down Hospital Hallway

Grab some tissues. Drake just made the birthday wish of an 11-year-old heart surgery patient come true with a surprise visit to her hospital room in Chicago.

Sofia Sanchez, a diehard Drake fan, is in Lurie Children’s Hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Three days before her birthday in mid-August, the hospital shot a video of her doing the viral Kiki dance challenge with her cousin in the hospital hallway, jumping out of her wheelchair instead of a moving car.

Sofia also taped a video message from her hospital bed asking Drake to visit her during his scheduled stop at Chicago’s United Center on her birthday.

Welp, Drake came through on Monday, catching Sofia completely off guard.

“I didn’t talk for a minute. I was like, is this real or fake?” said Sanchez after the visit. “He’s like, ‘It’s me, Drake.’ I’m like ‘Oh my God!’”

According to a statement from Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, “The two bonded over Justin Bieber, basketball and Drake’s two dogs. Then they took selfies, exchanged autographs and together they sang his hit song, ‘God’s Plan,’ Sofia’s favorite.”

Watch Drake’s surprise visit to Sofia below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM