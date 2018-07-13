Pusha T Launches Hip-Hop Voting App ‘Heir’

Pusha T has entered the tech field.

The rapper has teamed with tech entrepreneur Summer Watson, who has worked at TuneIn and Playdom, to launch hip-hop app heir, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The app, which is now taking sign-ups for early access, lets people vote hip hop tracks up or down. Users who demonstrate an ear for what people will like earn digital currency known as Crown. But voting for a track that the majority of users don’t like can cause a person to lose their Crown.

The goal for the app is to help the hip-hop industry engage more with fans. Advisors on heir include Def Jam Records A&R exec Steven Victor and Epic Records A&R exec Joey Arbagey.

With heir, Pusha T follows in the footsteps of other rappers who have made inroads in the technology world. Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre created Beats Electronics and later sold the company to Apple for $3 billion, leading the rapper to claim that he was hip-hop’s first billionaire. Will.i.am also is especially well known in technology circles for his work with Intel and the launch of its i.am+ device. He also appeared as an investor and mentor in Apple reality series Planet of the Apps. More recently, Jay-Z announced that he was launching venture fund Arrive to invest in and advise startups.

