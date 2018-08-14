CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Music

Kanye West Talks About Lust For His Sister-In-Laws In New Song

Leave a comment

 

Kanye West is all about speaking his truth. Whenever he opens his mouth we’re never quite sure exactly what we’re going to get; and this time it’s gotten a little awkward.

In his new song XTCY, Mr. West acknowledges his lust for Kim’s sisters.

The song starts off with snippets of moaning then he get’s right to the point! “You got sick thoughts, I got more of them. You got a sister-in-law you would smash, I got 4 of them.”

It’s our 21st birthday

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

Now, it’s not a surprise that Ye said something off the wall, but is this too far? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage
0 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kanye West , kardashian sisters , Kim Kardashian

One thought on “Kanye West Talks About Lust For His Sister-In-Laws In New Song

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close