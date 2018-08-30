Huggy Lowdown: ‘Governor Gillum Sounds Better Than Governor Supremacist’

Andrew Gillum just won the primary and is in the running to become the next governor of Florida. In the hours after his victory, his opponent Ron DeSantis made nasty and racially charged comments. He said voters shouldn’t “monkey this up” by choosing his African-American opponent. Huggy says, “governor Gillum sounds better than governor supremacist any day!”
