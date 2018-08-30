Huggy Lowdown: ‘Governor Gillum Sounds Better Than Governor Supremacist’

Originals
| 08.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Andrew Gillum just won the primary and is in the running to become the next governor of Florida. In the hours after his victory, his opponent Ron DeSantis made nasty and racially charged comments. He said voters shouldn’t “monkey this up” by choosing his African-American opponent. Huggy says, “governor Gillum sounds better than governor supremacist any day!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Andrew Gillum , election , Huggy

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close