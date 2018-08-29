Last night, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum made history as the first African American to win a major party nomination for governor in Florida. To see Black folks winning at anything clearly upsets Trump, and he has already ranted on Twitter.
Early this morning, Trump babbled, “Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs!”
This is no shocker that Trump is lying about crime in Tallahassee—it’s currently at its lowest since 2013. However, when Gillum talked about this in May, he didn’t brag, he acknowledged in a statement there was more work to do, saying, “Crime in Tallahassee is at its lowest level since 2013, and our city continues to get safer every day. We will maintain a focus on investing in our human services, ensuring good jobs are available in our community, and providing our police officers with the resources they need to fight crime and continue this positive momentum.”
Trump doesn’t know the meaning of positive momentum.
Gillum clearly isn’t stressed about Trump, he coolly responded back on Twitter with, “What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at http://AndrewGillum.com. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump.”
Now that is what you call a future governor — and maybe president.
4 thoughts on "Trump Is Really Upset That A Black Man Won The Florida Primary For Governor"
President Lyndon B. Johnson once said, “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” #45 isn’t articulate, but philosophically, it’s the same sentiment. Wake up Black People, you’re better than the man sitting in the Oval. Start realizing your gifts and stick together. These poor whites need a race baiter like Orange #45. They are sleeping at the wheel while he is steady picking their pockets. Look at that man standing there with his Family. Beautiful wife and kids. Something tells me Andrew hasn’t been married multiple times. Orange #45 is jealous of non bootlicking strong, God fearing Family based Black Men. It’s something he will never be. Start working people. VOTE!!
Who wrote this article a high school drama queen ? Gillum won the democratic primary
And the way democratic socialism is being looked at among democratic voters Mr. Gillum needs to be stressed about his opponent come November Trump is not going to be on that ballot , as far as crime rates in Tallageing at it’s lowest, Rham says the same about Chicago
The worst part of Trumps statement is assuming because Gillum is black, his district must be in the ghetto where crime rates are high. Trump needs to put that white hood away, and go sit his orange butt down.
Good!!!!!
How dare a MAN of COLOR have the INTELLIGENCE AND $$$ to fund a successful campaign.
I hope Mr. Gillum pulls off an UPSET in November over the GOP POS.