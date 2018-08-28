Huggy Lowdown Says He Didn’t Even Make It To Atlanta!

We all thought Huggy took a personal day yesterday because he was in jail! We really thought he was the one who ran on stage with Beyonce and Jay-Z. According to Huggy it couldn’t have been him; he didn’t even make it to Atlanta. He missed his flight and it’s safe to say he won’t be riding with cousin Nardo to the airport again.

