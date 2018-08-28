Huggy Lowdown Says He Didn’t Even Make It To Atlanta!

Originals
| 08.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We all thought Huggy took a personal day yesterday because he was in jail! We really thought he was the one who ran on stage with Beyonce and Jay-Z. According to Huggy it couldn’t have been him; he didn’t even make it to Atlanta. He missed his flight and it’s safe to say he won’t be riding with cousin Nardo to the airport again.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Beyonce , Huggy Lowdown , Jay-Z , OTRII , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close