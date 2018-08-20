Porsche Employee Fired After Harassing Black Guests At Atlanta Lounge

Wow. Talk about acting like a privileged a-hole. That’s what a group of folks who were out having a good time in Atlanta had to deal with when a woman, Sonya Pate, that no one knew sat her azz down in the section where the group was partying and straight up refused to leave. As you can imagine, it was a messy situation. However, as a result, Pate, a Customer Experience Manager at Porsche in Annapolis, MD., ended up being fired for her actions.

But read on and take a look at the unnecessary drama this woman caused as reported by TheRoot:

Kodili Okechuwu (pronounced like “Cuddly”) was part of a group of six black professionals out celebrating a birthday at the Overdrive Lounge last Thursday.

“We were loving it, we were all talking about how we were gonna tell everyone else about it and come back,” Okechuwu told The Root. That is until #LineSteppingLisa came on the scene.

So this happened last night. Random woman comes, sits down at our table at @Porsche experience center in Atlanta and no one did anything to her and we ended up getting kicked out. pic.twitter.com/kNln4Z0Dhm — Kodili (@_Kodilichukwu) August 10, 2018

An Asian woman, who appeared to be drunk, plopped down on the birthday party couch and began talking loudly to other people. At first, Okechuwu’s group ignored her, but when they politely asked the woman to leave she refused, first demanding that they prove the table was reserved and then just ignoring them and inviting her other friends to the couch.

“So I started filming her, I just wanted to shine a light on her face, like scare her off like a rabbit or something,” Okechuwu said.

Drunk on privilege and smirking with satisfaction, the woman tells the manager maybe if the group had been nicer she would have considered moving. At the same time the manager is coddling this woman, he turns around demanding that Okechuwu stop filming this four-act play of privilege for “privacy reasons.”

After almost 10 minutes of not asking #LineSteppingLisa to get up and move, a member of the party tapped the manager on the shoulder to ask when the woman would be escorted out. On the video above, you can hear Pomales yell “Please don’t touch me or I’ll have you escorted out of here!” He then follows up by telling the Black party of six that they’re being “aggressive” while the woman is laughing in the background with her friends, putting her muddy shoes all up on that couch. Frustrated and embarrassed, the Black folks start to leave making it clear this wasn’t over.

No, it’s not over. Not by a long shot. Get the rest of the story and videos and much more drama at TheRoot.

