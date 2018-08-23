Huggylowdown: Jermaine Jackson Is The ‘AARPimp’

08.23.18
Jermaine Jackson, who is 63, made headlines because he’s engaged to a 23-Year-Old woman. He is 40 years older than his bride and she’s jut two years older than his niece Paris. The thing most people want to know is, what do they have in common? Huggy feels that there is a double standard, “if the woman was 63 and the man was 23, women would be applauding her.” Do you agree? Let us know what you think in the comments.

