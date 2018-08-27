Top Of The Morning: Has Anyone Seen Huggy?

Beyonce and Jay-Z had a close call with a fan at their Atlanta show. The man jumped on stage and ran toward the Carters before backup dancers and security got a hold of him. We’re glad no one was hurt, but has anyone seen Huggy? He was at that show and we all know he loves Queen Bey!
