Top Of The Morning: Has Anyone Seen Huggy?

Originals
| 08.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Beyonce and Jay-Z had a close call with a fan at their Atlanta show. The man jumped on stage and ran toward the Carters before backup dancers and security got a hold of him. We’re glad no one was hurt, but has anyone seen Huggy? He was at that show and we all know he loves Queen Bey!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Beyonce , Huggy , OTRII , Top of the Morning

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close