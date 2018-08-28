Black Girl Problems: ‘The Wedding Lasted Longer Than The Marriage’

Why do black people have long funerals and weddings? Sherri says that part of the issue with funerals is that there’s always someone who falls over the casket and lays there for hours as if it’s going to bring the person back.

Weddings are a whole different story! Kym says that Sherri’s wedding lasted “longer than the marriage!” Sherri wishes it lasted longer so it could have just turned into a funeral.

What was the longest funeral or wedding that you’ve been to?

