Naomi Campbell Slayed The Balenciaga Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Show Like The Icon She Is

When it comes to shutting down a runway, no one—and we mean no one—does it quite like Naomi Campbell. The Black supermodel and international fashion icon made jaws drop at the highly anticipated Balenciaga couture show on July 8 during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2025. The show, making headlines as designer Demna’s final for the house, was already historical.

But Naomi Campbell’s Balenciaga appearance made it unforgettable.

Naomi Campbell Shines Down Balenciaga’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Show Runway

Wearing a show-stopping black sequin gown that glittered from every angle, Naomi walked with that signature grace and power that only she can deliver. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a dramatic, floor-length silhouette, hugging her statuesque figure as if it were made just for her.

Her hair was laid to perfection in her classic sleek inches with a deep middle part. And her melanin was on glow like a couture goddess under the Paris lights.

From the shimmering fabric to the way Muva Naomi moved, she gave us regal, radiant, runway royalty. She reminded the girls why she is still one of the most iconic supermodels of all time.

Celebrities Turn Out For Denma’s Final Balenciaga Collection

Demna’s final couture collection for Balenciaga paid homage to the house’s heritage with bold silhouettes and unexpected texture. Think exaggerated puffers, corsetless evening wear, and archival elegance reimagined.

The show, held in Cristóbal Balenciaga’s restored Paris apartment, marked the end of an era in fashion. The stakes were high, and the event was filled with elite names like Cardi B and Ryan Destiny, but Naomi’s appearance on the catwalk was the cherry on top. (Kim Kardashian was another surprise model owning her own).

When it comes to the vibes, the dresses in the show were both edgy and romantic. Demna opened with a white structured two-tiered satin dress featuring bold shoulders and gloves. He closed the show with a sheer white lace wedding gown – bridal, romantic, bold, and effortlessly chic. The collection featured jaw-dropping looks, perfect for the runway or any moment you want to feel like that girl.

To mark the end of the show—and an era—Balenciaga also closed the show with Sade’s “No Ordinary Love.” How fitting for fans of the brand, the industry, and the models.

