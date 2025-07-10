TV One & CLEO TV Celebrate Black Culture & Flavor At Essence Eats

Source: Courtesy / TV One

TV One and CLEO TV turned up the heat at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture, serving up more than just good food. They dished out soul, storytelling, and Black excellence. Read more about the conversation inside.

During the Essence Eats segment of the Essence Food & Wine Festival, TV One and CLEO TV hosted a lively panel titled “Celebrating Culinary & Lifestyle Storytelling,” spotlighting the richness of Black culture through food, travel, and design.

Moderated by Bossip Managing Editor Dani Canada, the conversation featured an all-star lineup. Emmy-nominated entertainer and culinary personality Tamar Braxton, celebrity chef and host Jernard Wells, and lifestyle expert Jazz Smollett all discussed the beauty of culinary and lifestyle storytelling. Together, they unpacked the magic behind their hit series—Braxton’s hilarious and heartwarming Cooking Sessions with Tamar and Ms. E, Wells’ flavorful travel show Savor the City, and Smollett’s soulful and stylish Living by Design.

In just 20 minutes, the trio dove deep into the power of storytelling through culture. Tamar spoke candidly about the importance of representation.

“TV One and CLEO TV allow us to be unapologetically Black,” she commented. “We get to live out loud and be proud.”

Wells echoed the sentiment, praising the platforms for their authenticity.

“They let us tell OUR stories. Unfiltered,” Wells shared.

Smollett highlighted the joy of connecting with real people through her work saying, “It’s a lot of fun to touch people’s lives.”

The panel was informative and electric. Audience members laughed, clapped, and nodded along as the conversation touched on everything from preserving cultural traditions to breaking barriers in lifestyle programming. The stars reflected on how food, travel, and design are more than content. They’re tools for celebration, healing, and connection.

With Black creators at the helm, TV One and CLEO TV continue to elevate voices that mainstream media often overlooks. This Essence Eats panel was a perfect example of the networks’ mission: to amplify authentic, resonant stories that reflect the richness of the Black experience.

From kitchen laughs to cross-country flavors and bold design inspiration, these creators are proving that lifestyle content isn’t just about aesthetics. Instead, it’s about heart, history, and community. This weekend, TV One and CLEO TV reminded everyone that Black storytelling is not just thriving, but it’s leading the way.

