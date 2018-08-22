Is Nicki Minaj Insane? She’s Comparing Herself To Harriet Tubman! [Video]

Memo to Nicki Minaj: Comparing yourself to Harriet Tubman is not a good look and is a really bad idea. The madness started Monday afternoon when she praised the legendary abolitionist on Twitter for shaking “sh*t up.”

“All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK S–T UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!!” Minaj wrote. “Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you n—-z history would’ve been a lot less triumphant.”

As you can image, it didn’t take long for folks to put Minaj on blast for putting herself in the same league as Tubman. But Minaj’s backlash only increased after she compared Tubman’s struggles to free slaves to her debuting at No. 2 on Spotify.

“Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said. #QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves,” she wrote. “I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta n—z stayed quiet.”

“Comparing your album sales to Harriet Tubman’s fight for freedom is the most stupid commentary on slavery in 2018 and that includes Kanye saying slavery was a choice,” one follower tweeted.

Another wrote:

“I’m not sure if there’s a person in the US alive today who can respectfully compare themselves to ‘Harriet Tubman.’”

The criticism didn’t move Minaj one iota. In fact, while discussing the VMAs before the shows with TMZ, she he maintained her opinion.

“I am the new Harriet Tubman,” she said on her way to the VMAs. When asked if she thought it was too far given Tubman’s slavery connections, Minaj repeated:

“No, no, I am Harriet Tubman. Leave me alone.”

This is when you know you’re insane.

