50 Cent Cites ‘Fake News’ As Defense In $3m Defamantion Lawsuit

50 Cent has been taking notes from Donald Trump’s “fake news’ handbook, as the rapper is fighting for the freedom to object to false reports after he was hit with a defamation lawsuit for using a similar phrase.

As reported by The Blast first, HipHopDX.com is suing 50, seeking $3 million in damages, for tarnishing their reputation by slamming them for being a “fake news” outlet in an Instagram post earlier this year.

The Power star was first to file suit, claiming the site used a photo of his without permission. The story that got him all worked up alleged that he sold the trademark to the phrase “Get the Strap” to Bellator MMA, a mixed martial arts promotion.

He claims the bogus news outlet got it wrong, as he and Bellator MMA executives were working on a deal to obtain the trademark to the phrase he has developed into a meme.

50’s defense is that he should be allowed to call something “fake news” without being sued for it.

Documents obtained by The Blast show the hip-hop star’s lawyers are seeking to have the company’s defamation suit dismissed on the grounds it threatens his freedom of speech, hollywood.com reported.

50’s legal team claim the lawsuit is, “an affront to the fundamental protections to free speech by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

They believe if the case is allowed to proceed, it will “open the floodgates” by allowing media outlets to sue celebrities who use terms like “fake news” to criticize stories.

A judge has yet to rule.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM