CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

50 Cent Addresses Backlash He Received For Mocking Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault [Video]

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Power actor 50 Cent dropped by The View on Tuesday and the panel asked him about his recent Instagram post mocking Terry Crews’ reaction to being sexually assaulted.

While claiming that he would “never make fun of any sexual assault victim,” 50 effectively doubled down on his post.

50 mocked Crews the same day Terry testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding his assault. The post featured a picture of a shirtless Crews flexing with an overlaying caption: “I got raped my wife just watched,” as well as a picture of Crews with a rose in his mouth with the overlaying caption: “Gym time.”

Additionally, 50 Cent wrote: “LOL. What the f**k is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.”

Watch 50’s conversation with The View via the clip below.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

50 Cent , allegations of sexual assault , power , Terry Crews , the view

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close