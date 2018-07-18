50 Cent Addresses Backlash He Received For Mocking Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault [Video]

Power actor 50 Cent dropped by The View on Tuesday and the panel asked him about his recent Instagram post mocking Terry Crews’ reaction to being sexually assaulted.

While claiming that he would “never make fun of any sexual assault victim,” 50 effectively doubled down on his post.

50 mocked Crews the same day Terry testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding his assault. The post featured a picture of a shirtless Crews flexing with an overlaying caption: “I got raped my wife just watched,” as well as a picture of Crews with a rose in his mouth with the overlaying caption: “Gym time.”

Additionally, 50 Cent wrote: “LOL. What the f**k is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.”

Watch 50’s conversation with The View via the clip below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM