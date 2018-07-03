Issa Rae Promotes Covergirl’s New Inclusive Line

Actress and CoverGirl spokeswoman Issa Rae is a part of the newest campaign that promotes the newest additions to their TruBlend Matte Made foundation collection.

Since Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty came out with 40 foundation shades, several beauty brands have been aiming to be more inclusive. Last Month, CoverGirl announced that Matte Made would add 26 shades to their TruBlend foundation line. The Line now has 40 shades and calls itself ” the first drugstore beauty brand to offer such diverse shades,” reports ABC.

Rae, 33, took to twitter on Monday to express her excitement, and gave a sneak peak of the campaign.

Had so much fun being a part of @COVERGIRL’s #TruBlendMatteMade campaign. This foundation is 🔥– transfer resistant, pore minimizing with 12-hour comfort matte and oil control—all in 40 beautiful shades. Inspired by the infinite, made for you. #IAmWhatIMakeUp pic.twitter.com/E2VXhARqDa — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 2, 2018

The creator of HBO’s Insecure joins 70-year-old model Maye Musk and others, for the new CoverGirl campaign, reports ABC.

