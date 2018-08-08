Thats Dr. Rihanna To You! The Singer To Receive An Honorary Doctorate

International chart-topper, fashion icon and businesswoman, Rihanna, will be honored with an honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of the West Indies Cave Hill (UWI). According to UWI Campus’ website.

The ceremony is scheduled for October 20, at the Cave Hill Campus.

This will be the second time the Bajan songstress will receive an award from an academic institution having received the Harvard Foundation award for Humanitarian of the Year in 2017.

The awards are given to individuals of eminence in the arts, sciences and other fields. They are also as given to those who have made outstanding regional or international contributions.

