Drake’s New ‘In My Feelings’ Video Stars La La Anthony As Keke & Phylicia Rashad As Her Mom

There is finally an official music video to go along with Drake’s track In My Feelings, the song that launched a social media challenge that has not only propelled the song to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, but has also sent fans to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shot in New Orleans and released late Thursday, the 8-minute video begins with Drake pulling up outside of the home of KeKe, played by La La Anthony. As he stands outside of her window wanting to know why she’s been tripping, they are interrupted by her mama, played by Phylicia Rashad, who shoos Drake away (twice).

The video also incorporates the #InMyFeelings challenge, including footage of Drake, himself, attempting the choreography. Social media comedian Shiggy features prominently in the visual, which ends with footage of his original dance that launched the worldwide dance phenomenon among a montage of other folks executing the challenge – from celebs, to regular folk, to animals.

Also spotted in the video: Big Freedia repping for New Orleans bounce.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM