Beyoncé Tells Her Story ‘In Her Own Words’ In Vogue

Beyoncé graces the cover and pages of Vogue’s September issue and allows her truth to be told, in her own words.
As usual, queen Bey didn’t do a typical sit down interview. She instead published an essay that details her experience with a number of topics, including her journey to self love after a scary ordeal and emergency c-section that she never shared with the public.
When Sir and Rumi Carter were born in June 2017, the singer weighed 218 pounds. “I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU.” She wrote.
“After giving birth my core felt different.” writing that she had just had a major surgery and needed time to heal. ” I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be.” While preparing for Coachella, she went vegan and made several different dietary changes but her body still feels and looks different; and she’s okay with that.
“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller,” she wrote. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it.”
Later in the essay Beyonce addresses her families history, “I come from a lineage of broken male-female relationships, abuse of power, and mistrust.” After processing and accepting that she and husband Jay-Z were able to resolve those issues within their marriage. “Connecting to the past and knowing our history makes us both bruised and beautiful.”
Only recently did she learn that her family comes from “a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave. I had to process that revelation over time. I questioned what it meant and tried to put it into perspective. I now believe it’s why God blessed me with my twins. Male and female energy was able to coexist and grow in my blood for the first time.”
The superstar and her husband are currently on the North American leg of their On The Run II tour.
