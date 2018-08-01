Top Of The Morning: What Can We Eat?!

08.01.18
There have been more warnings issued for certain beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products might be contaminated with cyclospora. The products are sold by grocery stores including Kroger, Trader Joe‘s and Walgreen’s. And on top of this, one of Tom’s favorite restaurants, Chipotle has made customers in Ohio ill. What is safe to eat?

