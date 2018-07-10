CLOSE
Columbus
Don’t Believe The Hype! Kroger Warns Customers Of Fake Coupon

Kroger Grand Opening

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Hot/WTLC

Scammers gon scam. And it looks like they are trying to scam Kroger now.

There is a coupon circulating on social media is not valid at their stores.

According to Kroger  the “$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon” giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the company.

Kroger is working to resolve the issue and is advising customers to not provide any personal information to any website associated with the coupon.

Source: 10TV

Don’t Believe The Hype! Kroger Warns Customers Of Fake Coupon was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

