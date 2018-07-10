Don’t Believe The Hype! Kroger Warns Customers Of Fake Coupon

Scammers gon scam. And it looks like they are trying to scam Kroger now.

There is a coupon circulating on social media is not valid at their stores.

According to Kroger the “$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon” giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the company.

Kroger is working to resolve the issue and is advising customers to not provide any personal information to any website associated with the coupon.

Source: 10TV

