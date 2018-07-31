What’s the most dangerous ride, on record, for the Ohio State Fair? It’s not what you think.

It’s the Giant Slide! According to injury reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it’s actually one of the most dangerous rides at the Ohio State Fair. Between a 5 year period, 2009-2014, the giant slide injured about a dozen people each year which is the most injuries on a single ride. The injuries ranged from a broken collar bone to burns, collisions, and head, hand, and back injuries.

There are about 35 injuries per year on the fairgrounds. The fair inspections have been stepped up tremendously this year to ensure the safety of riders.

What’s the Most Dangerous Ride at Ohio State Fair? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: