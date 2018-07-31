DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: ‘You Chose To Speak For The Master’

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both came out in agreement with Jerry Jones. Jones refuses to allow his players to protest the anthem, but he has no problem with his players being accused of beating women. It used to be that people don’t like the Cowboys because they were so good, now people don’t like the Cowboys because they represent the indifference that white people have toward the suffering of black people.

