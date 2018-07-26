Morning Minute: Jerry Jones Is ‘Cracking The Whip’

Jerry Jones said that all of his Cowboys will stand for the National Anthem. He doesn’t care what the NFL or the Player’s Association has to say about it, if they do not stand they will face consequences. “Papa Jones and Papa John, ” are such good friends that Jones has decided to keep his Papa John’s stores as well.
