Morning Minute: Jerry Jones Is ‘Cracking The Whip’

Originals
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jerry Jones said that all of his Cowboys will stand for the National Anthem. He doesn’t care what the NFL or the Player’s Association has to say about it, if they do not stand they will face consequences.  “Papa Jones and Papa John, ” are such good friends that Jones has decided to keep his Papa John’s stores as well.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dallas Cowboys , Jerry Jones , National Anthem protests , NFL , NFLPA , Papa Johns

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Morning Minute: Jerry Jones Is ‘Cracking The Whip’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close