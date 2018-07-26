Morning Minute: Jerry Jones Is ‘Cracking The Whip’

Jerry Jones said that all of his Cowboys will stand for the National Anthem. He doesn’t care what the NFL or the Player’s Association has to say about it, if they do not stand they will face consequences. “Papa Jones and Papa John, ” are such good friends that Jones has decided to keep his Papa John’s stores as well.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: