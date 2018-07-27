Stevie J. Reportedly Hasn’t Paid Taxes In Three Years

The self-proclaimed “good guy” is in trouble yet again.
The celebration for newlyweds Stevie J and 90’s r&b icon Faith Evans may be cut short. After the impromptu wedding, Stevie was called out by a woman who claims to be pregnant with his child. As if that wasn’t bad enough, now the state of Georgia is after his coins!
According to Rolling out the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star didn’t pay his taxes 2012, 2013, or 2014. The state of Georgia hit Stevie J with not one, but two tax liens totaling $110,507.
It seems like the “good guy” sure is good at getting into bad situations.
