Jordan Davis’ Mother, Lucy McBath, Wins Georgia House Democratic Nomination

Jordan Davis was only 17-years-old when he was shot and killed at a Florida gas station by Michael Dunn for playing his music too loudly.

Six years later his mother, Lucy McBath, has won the Democratic House nomination in Georgia’s Congressional 6th District. Since her son’s murder McBath has, traveled across the country to speak with lawmakers and meet with gun violence survivors and joined Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail, driven by her mission to save children from guns.

She was inspired to enter the race after seeing the courage and activism of the Parkland shooting survivors, reports CNN.

“What I began to recognize is that I can keep helping to build this national movement and organize for gun violence prevention,” McBath said. “But you’ve got to have people on the inside that are willing to do the work, creating the bills and initiatives, who will push the issue. You’ve got to have gun-sense champions on the inside. Until I’m able to create real, hard, systemic change, broad change that saves a large number of lives, there’s no justice. We’ve got children dying in the classroom. Where’s the justice in that?” She told CNN.

McBath reportedly defeated business owner Kevin Abel in the runoff election and will now go against Republican Rep. Karen Handel in November. One of the goals for McBath is to become a supporter in Washington for future student activists.

“I’m still a mother. I’m still parenting. That’s why I believed this was the time to stand up,” McBath said.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 28 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964) 1 of 28 2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) 2 of 28 3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978) 3 of 28 4. DeShaun Holton - Stage name Proof (1973-2006) 4 of 28 5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996) 5 of 28 6. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010) 6 of 28 7. Scott LaRock (1962-1987) 7 of 28 8. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002) 8 of 28 9. Selena (1971-1995) 9 of 28 10. Soulja Slim (1977-2003) 10 of 28 11. Freaky Tah (1971-1999) 11 of 28 12. Mac Dre (1970-2004) 12 of 28 13. M-Bone (1989-2011) 13 of 28 14. Malcolm X (1925-1965) 14 of 28 15. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) 15 of 28 16. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997) 16 of 28 17. Camouflauge (1981-2003) 17 of 28 18. Dolla (1987-2009) 18 of 28 19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987) 19 of 28 20. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011) 20 of 28 21. Roger Troutman (1951-1999) 21 of 28 22. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999) 22 of 28 23. Lil Phat (1992-2012) 23 of 28 24. VL Mike (1976-2008) 24 of 28 25. Sabotage (1973-2003) 25 of 28 26. James R. Jordan (1936-1993) 26 of 28 27. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998) 27 of 28 28. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997) 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Jordan Davis’ Mother, Lucy McBath, Wins Georgia House Democratic Nomination Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM