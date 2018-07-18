Stevie J. And Faith Evans Got Married!

Lord have mercy! Here’s something that’s gonna have jaws dropping everywhere. Seemingly, out of nowhere comes news that Faith Evans and Stevie J (yes, that Stevie J from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”) have gone and done the husband and wife thing. Yep, they are now married!

Earlier today TMZ reported the couple had applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas, but now we know they went and did the full monty, so to speak. Multiple sources at the ceremony confirm they tied the knot in their hotel room Tuesday night … around 10:30 PM.

Here’s what was reported earlier …

According to docs, the singer and producer filed for the license in Clark County on Tuesday. The clock’s now running, they have one year to tie the knot. But it seems like they won’t need that long — Stevie tweeted Tuesday, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Faith replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

The couple had broken up last year — but, you know what they say, break up to make up.

The news comes on the heels of a steamy clip Stevie J posted last week from a music video he and Faith shot for their track, “A Minute.” They had also been flirting on Stevie’s show, “Leave It to Stevie” … but this is a big turnaround for him.

It may be crazy, but perhaps Stevie got hitched to take his mind off his other problems. He recently avoided going to prison for failing to pay child support. However, he’s on the hook for over a million bucks. He also battled a pretty rough child custody case with his ex, Joseline Hernandez.

Predictably, Joseline responded via her Instagram:

Happy honey moon 😂😂😂😂 Petty Wednesday A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on Jul 18, 2018 at 6:53am PDT

And then:

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on Jul 18, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

In any event, with all the kids he’s got and women he’s been through, would you believe this is Stevie J’s first marriage? That’s the truth, Ruth! Meanwhile, it’s Faith’s third — she was previously married to the Notorious B.I.G. and Todd Russaw, whom she divorced in 2011.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.