Stevie J and Faith Evans are married! Huggy can’t believe it, he says Biggie is going to haunt the heck out of somebody. This random marriage shocked everyone & Huggy wants to know why and how this happened!
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: Biggie Is Going To Haunt You”
Hey TJMS Crew, Can you get a bigger boat? Ask them to give you a bigger boat for the “kids” sake. 😀