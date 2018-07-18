Huggy Lowdown: ‘You Can’t Be Short And Stout’

| 07.18.18
Huggy had some words for Guy after hearing his gripe! Huggy said that he told Guy that he was looking a little round last week! “You can’t be short and stout little teapot,” he joked. Huggy might seem a little harsh but he insists that he is just “trying to get the little chubby checker together,” as a friend.

