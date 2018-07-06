Morning Minute: Can’t Work Here

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt resigned after months of scandals. Chris Paul has the story, but of course it’s in the form of a rap. Listen to his hilarious, but informative, remix of U Can’t Touch This!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy
- Little Known Black History Fact: Fort Dupont Ice Arena
- 5 New Releases To Look Forward To This Fall [WATCH]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery