Morning Minute: Can’t Work Here

| 07.06.18
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt resigned after months of scandals. Chris Paul has the story, but of course it’s in the form of a rap. Listen to his hilarious, but informative, remix of Can’t Touch This!

