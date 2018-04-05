Black Moms Matter: Money Spent On Things Your Kids Might Gawk At

App Feed
| 04.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

4/5/18- Every mother has an item or two that they’ve spent so much money on they could probably pay for their child’s college tuition. Tom asks Sherri and Kym to fill in the blank for, “I would be embarrassed if my child knew how much money I spent on…” Kym and Sherri have some interesting items.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Black Moms Matter , embarrassing purchases , Funny Chair , Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Black Moms Matter: Money Spent On Things Your Kids Might Gawk At

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Black Moms Matter: Money Spent On Things Your Kids Might Gawk At

  1. hisv on said:

    If MLKJr. werealive, would certainly say: ‘’ I can’t accept in the 21st Century that you wearbaggy pants and sandals with socks across the streets and why your address mustbe in filth/trashy and so on? ‘’ It is true that black leaders have a lot to doway before 2009 in marginal communities! In fact, no one can do it to you, butyourself…

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close