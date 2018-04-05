Black Moms Matter: Money Spent On Things Your Kids Might Gawk At

4/5/18- Every mother has an item or two that they’ve spent so much money on they could probably pay for their child’s college tuition. Tom asks Sherri and Kym to fill in the blank for, “I would be embarrassed if my child knew how much money I spent on…” Kym and Sherri have some interesting items.

