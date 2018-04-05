4/5/18- Every mother has an item or two that they’ve spent so much money on they could probably pay for their child’s college tuition. Tom asks Sherri and Kym to fill in the blank for, “I would be embarrassed if my child knew how much money I spent on…” Kym and Sherri have some interesting items.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery
One thought on “Black Moms Matter: Money Spent On Things Your Kids Might Gawk At”
If MLKJr. werealive, would certainly say: ‘’ I can’t accept in the 21st Century that you wearbaggy pants and sandals with socks across the streets and why your address mustbe in filth/trashy and so on? ‘’ It is true that black leaders have a lot to doway before 2009 in marginal communities! In fact, no one can do it to you, butyourself…