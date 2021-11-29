50 Cent Being Ageist Towards Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions On Social Media

50 Cent is the king of trolling when it comes to social media, but his recent jabs at OG pop queen Madonna didn’t sit too well amongst her still-supportive fanbase and those that simply don’t find ageism against women to be a laughing matter.
It all began over a home photoshoot Madonna posted last week that featured the “Material Girl” singer boldly rocking lace stockings, thong underwear and even an exposed nipple. The latter piece of the picture caused an uproar that eventually saw Instagram take down the original post, which at some point caught the attention of 50 Cent and resulted in his initial attack via Instagram (seen above), writing as an accompanying caption, “yo this is the funniest shit! LOL That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”
50 reignited his social media attack on Madonna’s racy photos a few days later, recently posting a few more jokes, including one that he labeled the “like a virgin 63 challenge” (seen above) and another that pokes fun at a G-Unit-produced remake of The Wizard Of Oz, with the hip-hop mogul writing, “STARZ ask me to do a remake, I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because i need star power and sex appeal in this one.”
In the days following 50 Cent’s many, many shots at Madonna, Twitter flooded with people taking it all as less of a joke and more of a prime example of public misogyny and ageism. A few even compared it to his similar series of jokes in the past aimed at Lil Kim.
Take a look below at some of the mixed reactions toward 50 Cent going in on Madonna, and let us know if you think it’s just jokes or clearly ageist behavior:
1. What he needs to do is take the two cents he got left, stfu and let people live
via @kimmchi_2003
2. Dude FUCK @50cent for the agism against @Madonna !!! Ma’am you are beautiful, and he’s mad he can’t hit it.
via @jessicajadore
3. I’m with @50cent with this one Madonna needs to get the hell up lmaoooo ASAP
via @Desi428
4. can’t believe there’s an actual debate if 50 cent is better than madonna
via @tatveganteacher
5. 50 cent got the Madonna fans having meltdowns
via @muzikchat
6. every RT is a fuck off to @50cent , lets go #madonna #misogynism #ageism
via @MadonnaGreece
7. So 50 Cent is against both Michael Jackson and Madonna. Poor soul must be so hard for him being completely forgotten that he has to talk shit about the biggest music legends in history
via @Princxercize
8. Thank Madonna 50 cent’s name is on the news for the first time since 2005
via @MAD0NNAARMY1
9. Screaming at 50 cent hoeing Madonna lmfaoooo cause she do need to get tf up…I ain’t know her ass was 63
via @RiMarie18
10. 50 cent posting ageist shit about Madonna and making fun of her on his IG just to be talked about for 5 minutes once again after no one has heard his name for a decade
via @volamsam