Beef Squashed! 10 Celebrity Feuds That Thankfully Came To An End

Celebrities are here to entertain us, be it by way of sports, music, movies or in recent times just being a social media darling. However, they sometimes give us the fix we need by actually going head-to-head with each other in public — majority of the matchups on MTV’s classic claymation series Celebrity Death Match were inspired by real-life beefs!

Although we’ve seen it get to a place that we can only hope never happens again — may 2Pac and Biggie continue to rest in peace — most of the time things end with both parties keeping their distance or actually squashing their feud. Read along as we focus on the latter.

As you can see above based on his supportive IG post, rap vet 50 Cent caused a frenzy a few days ago when he revealed on The Breakfast Club that him and longtime rival Floyd Mayweather made up months ago at a Mo’nique comedy show during Super Bowl weekend. It was actually the comedienne herself that helped 50 and Floyd squash their legendary feud, with the rap mogul telling TBC, “When Mo’nique came [on the stage], she spent 10 minutes of her set on me and Floyd.” He goes on to state that Mo’s words inspired him to go over and talk, also adding, “When I came [over to apologize], he goes, ‘Why it took you so long? Because we can’t get the time back.'”

We’re so glad these two grown Black men understood that we’re stronger together as a community. However, nothing will ever beat some of The Massacre emcee’s best and most scathing comebacks.

In honor of Fif and Champ squashing their beef, we decided to look back at 10 others in entertainment history that started out shaky, almost came to blows but finally resulted in peace. Let’s hope they can lead by example!

Take a look at 10 celebrity feuds that ended to the delight of many:

