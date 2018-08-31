Events

29 items

AARP Presents Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
19 items
AARP Presents Raheem DeVaughn
80 items
2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Sky Show Featuring Tamia, Jaheim, Bern Nadette Stanis & More!
Denny's Wants You On The Sold Out 2019 Fantastic Voyage!

Denny’s is the sponsor 2019 Fantastic Voyage and April Kelly-Drummond, the head of Diversity, equality inclusion and multicultural-engagement says they have…
Algee Smith Says Playing Ralph Tresvant Was Hard Because He’s ‘A Real Life Character’

Algee Smith, at only 23-years-old, has appeared in two very important movies, The New Edition Story and Detroit. He played…
Cheryl Harris From Allstate Highlights ‘Stories Of Strength’

Allstate is the sponsor of this years Tom Joyner Family Reunion. This year Allstate decided to highlight people in the…
Bern Nadette Stanis Says There Will Be A ‘Good Times’ Reboot [Video]

You probably know Bern Nadette Stanis as Thelma Ann Evans, the only daughter of Florida and James Evans Sr. on the…
Trinitee Stokes Has A New Book At Only 12-Years-Old

Trinitee Stokes is only 12-years-old and has already written a book! The KC Undercover star’s book, Bold and blessed: How…
Jaheim Sticks Around For An Interview And Serenades The Ladies Again!

Jaheim stuck around for an interview after his performance and ended up singing again! His eighth studio album, I Declare…
Tom Is Speaking ‘Governor Andrew Gillum’ Into Existence-Here’s How We Make It Happen [Video]

Andrew Gillum has made history by becoming the fist black person to win the democratic nomination in Florida’s governors race. He…
Jaheim Performs ‘Stedman’ For The First Time

Jaheim hit the stage at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion and serenaded the ladies like only he can. He…
Tamia Leaves The Family Reunion Sky Show Stage ‘Smokin’ [Video]

Tamia was the first artist to hit the Family Reunion Sky Show stage. She got the crowd warmed up with some…