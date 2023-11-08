Listen Live
Events

The Pop Up Comedy Festival Featuring Huggy Lowdown & Friends

Published on November 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Huggy Lowdown & friends

Source: N/A / n/a

Get Tickets

Don’t miss the Pop Up Comedy Fest starring Huggy Lowdown from the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Russ Parr Morning Show, The Donnie Simpson show and the Sitcom ‘Love that Girl” on TV One.

Friday, November 10th at Holiday Inn Washington-College Pk (I-95), an IHG Hotel. Huggy is bringing some of his funniest friends as seen on BET, Showtime, HBO and more!

Related Stories

You don’t want to miss this hilarious event. You can pick between two shows. One at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM. Tickets on sale now and starting at only $25.

Get Tickets

 

Get Tickets

 

 

Get Tickets

 

 

Get Tickets

 

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close