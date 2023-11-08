The Pop Up Comedy Festival Featuring Huggy Lowdown & Friends

Get Tickets
Don’t miss the Pop Up Comedy Fest starring Huggy Lowdown from the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Russ Parr Morning Show, The Donnie Simpson show and the Sitcom ‘Love that Girl” on TV One.
Friday, November 10th at Holiday Inn Washington-College Pk (I-95), an IHG Hotel. Huggy is bringing some of his funniest friends as seen on BET, Showtime, HBO and more!
You don’t want to miss this hilarious event. You can pick between two shows. One at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM. Tickets on sale now and starting at only $25.
