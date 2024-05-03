Events

Tickets On Sale Now: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME

Published on May 3, 2024

16th Annual Spirit of Praise Tickets On Sale

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

This year’s Spirit of Praise’s amazing performances will be announced weekly!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

