Sometimes being in certain places bring back old memories. While in the US Virgin Islands Tom remembers when they were on just the second Fantastic Voyage, and they got off the ship to go see Maxi Priest and Frankie Beverly. It was raining so hard that there was a delay and then Maxi Priest performed so long that they had to get back on the ship before seeing Frankie Beverly!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: