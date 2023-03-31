Apple has now allowed its customers to buy items now, and make payments on them until they are fully paid off. Users can access this feature via Apple Wallet. It allows you to take out loans of $50 to $1000 which you can apply to app purchases and online purchases with any merchant that accepts Apple Pay.
Apple’s Vice President, Jennifer Bailey stated, “Many people are looking for flexible payment options, which is why we’re excited to provide our users with Apple Pay Later”. Loans that users apply for will have no impact on their credit. Instead, Apple states that there will be a “soft credit pull” to determine if you are in good financial standing.
Apply Pay Later is built right into the wallet app so users can track, manage, and make payments on things easily.
Will you be using Apple’s new feature to run it up?
- Apple Offers The “Buy Now Pay Later” Feature
- Unexpected Interviews with Da Brat, LaTocha Scott , Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
- Grammy Award Winning DJ Drama Talks Possible BMF Appearance, New Project “I’m Really Like That,” Clears Up His Philly Anthem Statement + More
- Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Pras Michel’s Multimillion Dollar Fraud Scheme Trial
- Law Roach’s Partnership With TJ Maxx Is The Fashion Industry’s Best Kept Secret
- Drizzy P Talks News Music, Touring, Mentorship from Lil Wayne
- Review: Teyana Taylor Shines As Powerful Female Lead In ‘A Thousand And One’
- Nicki Minaj Sells Out Events, Without Even Being In The Building
- Jason Whitlock Says He’s ‘Never Voted,’ But He’s ‘Hardcore MAGA’ Now That Trump Has Been Indicted
- New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Big Boss Vette | EPISODE 21
Apple Offers The “Buy Now Pay Later” Feature was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer