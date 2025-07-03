Pluto TV Launches 50 Cent Action Channel To Celebrate His 50th Birthday

Source: Courtesy / Pluto TV

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is turning 50 in the most explosive way possible. The rapper and media mogul landed an entire TV channel dedicated to high-octane action and thrills with Pluto TV. Read more about the announcement inside.

On Sunday (July 6), free streaming giant Pluto TV will officially launch Lionsgate’s 50 Cent Action channel, a curated collection of adrenaline-fueled films and series hand-picked by the hip-hop icon himself.

Timed perfectly with his milestone birthday (July 6), the new channel honors 50 Cent not just as a Grammy award-winning rapper but also as a powerhouse in film and television. The launch kicks off with a special birthday marathon dubbed “The Curtis Collection,” featuring a lineup of Jackson’s own action-packed filmography. Viewers can expect nonstop drama and grit with titles like Freelancers, Righteous Kill, Fire with Fire, Set Up, Blood Out, and Caught in the Crossfire.

Pluto TV’s partnership with Lionsgate and 50 Cent marks yet another move in the mogul’s evolving legacy as an entertainment empire-builder. Known for turning heads with hit series like Power and BMF, Jackson continues to leave his mark across multiple platforms. Now, fans can catch all the action in one dedicated place.

The 50 Cent Action channel is described as “an adrenaline-fueled lineup of high-octane movies and series,” and promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat entertainment for viewers looking for intense thrillers, shootouts, and fast-paced storytelling. And the best part? It’s completely free to stream on Pluto TV.

It’s a birthday celebration that goes beyond candles and cake as a cinematic takeover.

So, whether you’re a longtime fan of his music or a supporter of his growing filmography, this channel is the ultimate destination to celebrate 50 Cent’s legacy and embrace his love of big action and bold storytelling.

Set your reminders for July 6 and get ready to go 50 — it’s his birthday, and he’s throwing a marathon for the ages. Tune in to Pluto TV and catch the premiere of Lionsgate’s 50 Cent Action channel.

Pluto TV Launches 50 Cent Action Channel To Celebrate His 50th Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com